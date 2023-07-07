Samsung Sales Fall Most In Over A Decade As Chip Slump Persists

The cyclical industry has moved to shore up prices. Samsung said in April it’s cutting production after reporting its slimmest profit in 14 years, a significant step towards ending the supply glut. Micron said last week it’s passed the low point of the current downturn, and Hynix executives predicted some relief later this year. AI-related demand is also boosting investor hopes, with Morgan Stanley lifting its price targets for both Samsung and Hynix on the long-term prospects for AI-linked semiconductors.