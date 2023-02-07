Samsung Aims To Grow 5G Revenue Share To 75% In 2023

In value terms, 5G grew 78% for the mobile industry in 2022, but Samsung said it grew over 100%. The company, however, did not share the absolute revenue numbers.

"In 2022, industry contribution to 5G handsets was 56%, as per industry analysts. But, 5G contributed 61% to Samsung. We expect the value contribution to go up to 75% in 2023," Samsung India Sr VP (Mobile Business) Raju Pullan said, at the launch of the S23 model.