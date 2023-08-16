Samsonite Is Exploring Possibility Of Second Listing In U.S.

Samsonite started as Shwayder Trunk Manufacturing in Denver in 1910, with Samson as its first brand. The first Samsonite-brand suitcase was introduced 29 years later, according to Hoover’s, Inc. The company was bought by CVC Capital Partners, a private equity firm, for about $1.7 billion in October 2007. Its US retail division, Samsonite Co. Stores, in 2009 sought bankruptcy protection from creditors after the financial crisis caused a slump in demand for travel-related products. The company’s current shareholding is rather fragmented with no individual holder owning more than 10% of the firm.