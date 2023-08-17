Samsonite India's Sales Growth Aided By Higher Frequency Of Trips, Says CEO

Samsonite International SA.'s India sales spiked on a high base as consumers travelled more often than ever, defying the slump in discretionary spending.

The 38% year-on-year surge in sales in the first six months of 2023 is no longer due to "revenge travel", as witnessed after the Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, but because consumers developed a new habit of travelling, according to the maker of American Tourister bags.

More trips and the willingness of consumers to pay high prices make the luggage giant more optimistic about its growth prospects for the rest of the year, unlike other retail categories such as electronics or apparel, which continue to reel under a persistent slowdown in discretionary spending.

The growth comes on a strong base during the first half of 2022, when its net sales grew 109% to $99 million, higher than China's $76 million. India outpaced China to become the second-largest market globally for Samsonite in 2022. Net sales in China grew 99.6% year-on-year in the first half of 2023 on a low base but have declined when compared to 2019 levels.

However, Samsonite India grew 79.3% between January and June over the corresponding period of 2019, according to the company's disclosures.

"We have seen two and a half years of fantastic growth," said Jai Krishnan, chief executive officer, Samsonite India. "When you are deprived of something, it is only then that you realise how much you love it... and that's what happened to the initial travel boom we saw last year. However, the revenge travel is now over, and travel overall seems to have settled at a new normal level, which is much higher than what the country has ever seen before."

In India, Samsonite has three brands catering to different price points. Its eponymous brand is in the luxury segment, followed by American Tourister in the value-to-premium segment and Kamiliant in the mass-priced segment.

American Tourister is the company’s largest-selling brand by volume in the country, accounting for about 55% of sales.

The company anticipated the travel boom, and "that's why we had the courage to invest", Krishnan said. Samsonite India's manufacturing facility in Nashik has seen two rounds of capacity expansion since the onset of the pandemic—one in 2020, followed by another earlier this year—with a cumulative investment of roughly Rs 250 crore.

"We expanded our capacity in 2020 for the first time since 1997," said Krishnan. "When we were making two lakh pieces a month in 2019, we thought doubling our capacities to 5.4 lakh would take us till 2025. But we had to revisit our plans earlier this year."

With utilisation at full tilt, Samsonite announced the second phase of expansion in January this year, to ramp up its monthly capacity to 7.5 lakh units, catering to both domestic and export markets. It is expected to be operational by July 2024.

Currently, exports account for 10% of Samsonite India’s manufacturing output. "We can easily double our exports share because India is a natural location for companies following a China-plus-one strategy," the CEO said.

The manufacturer is also weighing different locations to set up one more warehouse, as it intends to add another 4-lakh square feet in capacities to its existing 5 lakh square feet. For now, it has tied up with a third-party player for additional space.

Apart from expanding capacities, Samsonite is also set to ramp up retail presence and is investing on renovating existing stores. Currently, there are 460 stores of American Tourister, and the company plans to open 40 more by the end of this year. For Samsonite, there are plans to open 20 more stores to take the total count to 100. "We have invested a lot of money last year, and refurbished 95% of Samsonite stores," said Krishnan.