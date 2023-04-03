Samhi Hotels Re-files IPO Papers With SEBI; Plans To Raise Rs 1,000 Crore Via Fresh Issue

Samhi Hotels Ltd. has re-filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator SEBI to raise funds through an initial public offering.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 1,000 crore and an offer-for-sale of 90 lakh equity shares by existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus.

The OFS consists of the sale of 42.36 lakh equity shares by Blue Chandra Pte Ltd., up to 24.78 lakh equity shares by Goldman Sachs Investment Holdings Ltd., up to 15.47 lakh equity shares by GTI Capital Alpha Pvt. Ltd., and up to 7.39 lakh equity shares by the International Finance Corporation.

It is a partial exit by the existing shareholders to meet the listing regulations.