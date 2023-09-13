Samhi Hotels Raises Rs 616.5 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

Samhi Hotels Ltd. has raised Rs 616.5 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering on Sept. 14.

The hotelier and asset management platform allotted nearly 4.89 crore shares at Rs 126 apiece to 35 anchor investors.

The investors included the Government of Singapore, SBI Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential, Tata Mutual Fund, Edelweiss MF, Societe Generale, Think India Opportunities Master Fund, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, and HSBC Global Investments Fund, among others.

The Government of Singapore secured 19.84% of the allocation, while the Monetary Authority of Singapore got 1.97%.

Five domestic mutual funds have applied through a total of 10 schemes, the company said in an exchange filing. They have collectively netted 37.07% of the anchor portion.

SBI Mutual Fund, through four of its schemes, has secured an allocation of 21.64%.