Sam Altman’s Ousting And Possible Return To OpenAI: What We Know

Despite being OpenAI’s biggest backer by far, Microsoft Corp. had only a few minutes advanced notice about Altman’s firing, said a person familiar with the matter. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was blindsided by the board’s decision, according to people familiar with the situation, and has been in touch with Altman and pledged to support him in whatever steps he takes next. The tech giant bet billions on OpenAI and used its partnership with the startup to add AI features to many of its best-known software products and seemingly leap ahead of rivals like Alphabet Inc.’s Google in the artificial intelligence arms race. In a public statement, Nadella tried to ease any concerns Altman’s departure could hurt his company’s long-term AI plans. “We have a long-term agreement with OpenAI with full access to everything we need to deliver on our innovation agenda and an exciting product roadmap; and remain committed to our partnership,” he wrote in a blog post.