The Winners And Losers In Sam Altman’s OpenAI Kingdom

Satya Nadella — Had OpenAI collapsed, serious questions would have been raised about how Microsoft could have so carelessly left itself exposed. Even if it could hire much of OpenAI’s talent, the amount of time and money that would have been spent getting the new subsidiary up to speed may have been enormous. The whole operation would have become mired in lawsuits as other OpenAI backers sought to claw back whatever value they could from their investments. On top of that, an influx of new talent, stuffed into the corner of a Microsoft office, wouldn’t have won Nadella many favors from within his own rank-and-file, still reeling from recent layoffs. Guess we’ll never know.