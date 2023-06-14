Sam Altman Asked For AI Rules. The EU Answered.

The EU has a lot of fine-tuning to do as final negotiations begin on the AI Act, which might not come into force until 2026. Countries such as France that are nervous about losing more innovation ground to the US will likely push for more exemptions for smaller businesses. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Tamlin Bason sees a possible “middle ground” on restrictions. That should be accompanied by initiatives to foster new tech ideas such as promoting ecosystems linking universities, startups and investors. There should also be more global coordination at a time when angst around AI is widespread — the G7’s new Hiroshima AI process looks like a useful forum to discuss issues like intellectual property rights.