Salesforce Inks Deal To Sell On Amazon Web Services’ Marketplace

Listing on AWS Marketplace furthers Salesforce’s goal of generating more sales that don’t require the help of sales representatives to cut down on labor costs. “We need to be doing more of that,” Brian Millham, the company’s chief operating officer, said in a September interview when asked about his plans to reduce expenses. Stokes said Salesforce is looking at more channel-sales opportunities and could explore similar partnerships with other major cloud platforms like Microsoft Corp. or Alphabet Inc.’s Google.