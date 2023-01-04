Salesforce to Cut 10% of Jobs, Pare Offices as Sales Slow

Many tech companies are suffering in the wake of the Covid-19 growth spurt, which saw a surge in demand for electronics and cloud applications like collaboration software as work and schooling shifted to homes. But the pace of that growth has proven impossible to maintain. Across the industry, sales of smartphones and PCs are slowing worldwide. Salesforce and peers like Zoom Video Communications Inc. and ServiceNow Inc. have seen customers heavily scrutinizing software spending as the economy retrenches.