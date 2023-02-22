Salary Most Important Factor For Job Selection For Over 60% Respondents, Says CBRE Survey
About 39% of respondents prefer hybrid/remote working patterns in India.
Salary is the most important factor for job selection for more than 60% of respondents, according to a survey by property consultant CBRE India.
Trust in the company's management has also become an important criterion while selecting a job, it added.
CBRE has come out with a report ‘Voices from India: How will people live, work and shop in the future? The survey, which has a sample size of more than 1,500 people, showed that nearly 70% of respondents want to work at least three days from the office.
"More than 60% of both sets of future employees (office and hybrid) across generations indicated that compensation remained the overriding factor in job selection. As we increasingly move to a 'phygital' world with limited physical interactions, trust in the company's management has emerged as another important factor for both sets of future employees", CBRE said.
According to the report, better workplace safety measures and environmental amenities were cited by more than 80% of respondents as the most desirable aspects motivating people to visit the office more regularly.
Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO- India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said: "The survey indicates that majority of respondents prefer workplace quality and focus space for them to be regular at the office, while specially after the pandemic, health and wellness has become the most important factor for them to consider for frequent office visits". In addition, technology, space design, location, and services and amenities have become desirable factors for the employees at work, he added.
While hybrid working (hybrid working excludes both 'fully office' and 'fully remote' categories) has been more widely adopted across India, the survey found out that 69% of the respondents preferred to work at least three days from the office.
"However, a slight variation in trends amongst genders is visible as female employees tend to place a greater emphasis on flexibility when evaluating potential job opportunities, as they may have higher family commitments and strive for a better work-life balance by preferring to work remotely", the consultant said.
Fully office and fully remote are preferred by 15% and 8% of respondents, respectively. Around 78% preferred a hybrid working model.
According to the survey, the top three reasons for employees to visit the office included more effectiveness in working, preference for in-person interactions, and more connectedness while working in the office.
About 39% of respondents prefer hybrid/remote working patterns in India as their physical presence was not required for their roles.