SAIL Q3 Results: Profit Dips On Lower Revenue, Higher Expenses

Steel Authority of India Ltd.'s profit fell in the quarter ended December as its revenue fell and expenses rose.

The PSU steelmaker's consolidated net profit declined 64.5% over a year earlier to Rs 542.2 crore in the third quarter, according to an exchange filing.

The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 463.5 crore for the quarter, down 67.9% from the same period a year earlier.

Steel Authority of India Q3 FY23 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)