SAIL Most Vulnerable To Rising Coking Coal Prices, Says Kotak

Steel Authority of India Ltd. is most vulnerable to rising coking coal prices among integrated steel producers, given its low-margin structure and higher use of coking coal, according to Kotak Institutional Equities.

The brokerage has maintained a 'sell' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 50, compared to the Friday's closing price of Rs 93.85.

Financial markets in India were shut Monday on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Spot coking coal prices are 36% higher versus the Q1 FY24 average, and SAIL’s earnings face significant downside risks in second half of the current fiscal, according to Kotak.

The brokerage noted that 1% higher coking coal prices impact the company's Ebitda by around 3%, implying the highest sensitivity among peers.