SAIL Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 1 For This Fiscal

State-run Steel Authority of India Ltd. will pay shareholders an interim dividend of Rs 1 for each share of face value Rs 10.

In its meeting, the board of the SAIL approved the motion to pay the dividend, the company informed exchanges in a filing on Thursday.

The record date for the payment of the dividend has been fixed at March 24, 2023.

This is the first dividend the company has paid for the current fiscal.

Shares of SAIL closed 2.65% lower at Rs 85.34 apiece, compared with a 0.14% rise in the Sensex, which ended the session at 57,634.84.