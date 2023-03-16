BQPrimeBusiness NewsSAIL Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 1 For This Fiscal
SAIL Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 1 For This Fiscal

This is the first dividend the company has paid for the current fiscal.
16 Mar 2023, 8:30 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Steel Authority of India signage. (Photo:&nbsp;Adnan Abidi/Reuters)</p></div>
Steel Authority of India signage. (Photo: Adnan Abidi/Reuters)
State-run Steel Authority of India Ltd. will pay shareholders an interim dividend of Rs 1 for each share of face value Rs 10.

In its meeting, the board of the SAIL approved the motion to pay the dividend, the company informed exchanges in a filing on Thursday.

The record date for the payment of the dividend has been fixed at March 24, 2023.

Shares of SAIL closed 2.65% lower at Rs 85.34 apiece, compared with a 0.14% rise in the Sensex, which ended the session at 57,634.84.

