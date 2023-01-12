Sah Polymers Rises Over 30% Above IPO Price On Market Debut
On the BSE, Sah Polymers Ltd. shares were listed at a premium of 30.7% to the IPO price of Rs 85.
Shares of Sah Polymers Ltd. was listed at a premium of 30.7% to the IPO price at Rs 85 on the BSE. On the National Stock Exchange of India, the stock got listed at Rs 88.8—a 36.6% premium against an issue price of Rs 65 per share.
The Rs 66.3 crore IPO was subscribed 17.4 times on its final day of IPO listing on Jan. 4. It saw 2.4 times the subscription in the QIB portion and 32.69 times the subscription from HNIs. The retail portion was subscribed 39.78 times.
Sah Polymers is primarily engaged in manufacturing and selling polypropylene and high-density polyethylene FIBC bags, woven sacks, and HDPE and PP woven fabrics in different weights, sizes, and colours including as per customers' specifications.
It offers customised bulk packaging solutions to business-to-business manufacturers catering to different industries such as agro-pesticides, basic drugs, cement, chemicals, fertilisers, food products, textiles, ceramics, and steel.