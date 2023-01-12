Sah Polymers Rises Over 30% Above IPO Price On Market Debut

Shares of Sah Polymers Ltd. was listed at a premium of 30.7% to the IPO price at Rs 85 on the BSE. On the National Stock Exchange of India, the stock got listed at Rs 88.8—a 36.6% premium against an issue price of Rs 65 per share.

The Rs 66.3 crore IPO was subscribed 17.4 times on its final day of IPO listing on Jan. 4. It saw 2.4 times the subscription in the QIB portion and 32.69 times the subscription from HNIs. The retail portion was subscribed 39.78 times.