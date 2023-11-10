S&P 500’s Busted Winning Streak Was A Mirage Anyway

For their part, bonds were — at least for a brief while — in a mini-snapback rally after investors got carried away predicting fiscal doom, enduring inflation and perhaps permanently higher neutral rates. I’ve been modestly optimistic about bonds recently, but there was never a whole lot of fundamental news behind the rally. At the margin, I might have cited a less-bad-than-contemplated quarterly refunding plan announced by Treasury this month and a Fed that’s sounded ever-so-mildly more dovish. But mostly it was just a temporary shift in sentiment, and Thursday’s session showed that’s a temperamental factor that could easily turn. All it took was a weak $24 billion 30-year auction, which drew surprisingly high yields, fanning the narrative that there isn’t enough demand for all the debt Treasury is selling to finance the government’s large deficits.