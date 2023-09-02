Stock Traders Get Back to Believing Everything Is Just Perfect

S&P 500 companies beat earnings by 3% during the second quarter, with margins driving beats across most sectors, according to a Bank of America Corp. team led by Savita Subramanian. In addition, expectations for the year have stabilized, revisions turned positive and the global revision ratio is at a level that gives succor to bulls, they wrote in an Aug. 31 note. Put another way, the second quarter has likely marked a trough in earnings.