RVNL Gets Rs 311 Crore Order From Railways To Build Tunnels, Bridges

The state-run Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. received a letter of acceptance for a Rs 311 crore order from the Central Railway to build tunnels and bridges in Madhya Pradesh.

The company will construct four tunnels of a total length of 1.6 km, with ballastless track, earthwork in formation and 28 bridges, along with the supply of stone ballast, track linking, side drain retaining wall, etc., in the Dharakoh Maramjhiri section in connection with a third line, according to an exchange filing issued on Monday.

The contract will be executed in 18 months.