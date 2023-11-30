Russia’s Crude Shipments Rebound Ahead of Delayed OPEC+ Meeting

The Kremlin’s weekly revenues from oil export duties rebounded, recovering most of the previous week’s drop. From January, Russia’s oil producers are set to pay a higher output tax to fund increased downstream subsidies, which were reinstated in October after being halved the previous month. Export duty is set to be abolished at the end of this year as part of Russia’s long-running tax reform plans. Greek oil tanker owners have scaled back how much Russian crude they’re hauling after the U.S. Treasury sent letters to shipping companies for potentially breaching a Group of Seven price cap on Moscow’s oil trades. That may well alarm officials in the Kremlin because the country still needs assistance from foreign vessel operators to get all its barrels to the global market.