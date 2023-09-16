Ukraine Recap: EU Grain Import Ban Ends; Kim Meets With Shoigu

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un capped his visit to Russia - which including a summit with President Vladimir Putin - by viewing next-generation missile systems at an airfield near Vladivostok and meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. He’s expected to return to Pyongyang on Saturday. Kim inspected Russia’s Kinzhal missile system, supersonic bombers and the latest weapons on the MiG-31 missile carrier, Russia’s defense ministry said. The visit is believed to have been to ink deals with Moscow for the provision of ammunition to Russia’s army.