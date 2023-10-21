Ukraine Recap: Russia Pushes Near Avdiivka Despite Heavy Losses

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia is incurring “staggering” losses in its bid to take Avdiivka in the Donetsk region. “Either Russian forces believe they can feasibly take Avdiivka, or Russian military command is poorly prioritizing offensive operations regardless of cost,” the US-based military analysts Institute for the Study of War said in an note. Russia overnight shelled the countryside and industrial targets around Kryvyhi Rih, Zelenskiy’s home town, killing one person, the region’s governor said. The Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Mykolayiv regions were also under attack.