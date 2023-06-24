Russia Latest: Kremlin Says It Gave Prigozhin Deal to End Mutiny

The German government was taken by surprise by events in Russia, according to officials there. As recently as Friday, a senior government official shared the assumption that Wagner’s Prigozhin was acting on behalf of Putin, and that even his violent outbursts toward defense chief Sergei Shoigu were part of Putin’s larger plan of cementing his power by letting military leaders fight among themselves. There’s currently no force with the Russian apparatus which would dare to challenge Putin, the official said.