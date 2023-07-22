Ukraine Recap: Russia Says Crimean Ammunition Site Hit By Drone

Zelenskiy spoke late Friday with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan as he looks for ways to restart grain shipments after Moscow withdrew from the Black Sea safe-transit agreement. “The parties coordinated efforts to restore the operation” of the initiative, Zelenskiy’s office said on its website. The US wants Erdogan’s government, which brokered the original deal along with the UN, to again play a “leadership role” in helping prod Russia back into the agreement, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday.