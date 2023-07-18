Russia’s Overseas Crude Shipments Slump To A Six-Month Low

Russia initially said that it would cut oil production by 500,000 barrels a day in retaliation for Western sanctions and price caps on its oil imposed after the invasion of Ukraine, but subsequently overseas shipments increased. The reduction being seen now comes after the Kremlin said it would reduce exports by the same amount in August, following a further unilateral output cut by Saudi Arabia. Russia’s export curtailment was hailed as meaningful by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who had urged Moscow to provide greater transparency on its oil flows. The move comes at the most advantageous moment possible for Moscow, with domestic refineries ending spring maintenance and condensate production dipping on a seasonal slump in natural gas production.