Russia's Crude Flows From Western Ports Slump to Seven-Month Low

Four-week average shipments, which smooth out some of the volatility in the weekly numbers, edged up as the very low shipments seen in the seven days to June 25 dropped out of the calculation, though the effect was partly offset by a slump in shipments from Ust-Luga last week. The figure is expected to drop again next week when it ceases to be affected by the very high flow of crude seen in the week to July 2.