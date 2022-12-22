ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Russia Offers Advanced Fuel For Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant: Government

The minister said there would be no additional environmental impact with the change in fuel.
Save
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: <a href="https://unsplash.com/@nhippert?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Nicolas HIPPERT</a>/ <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/nuclear-power-plant?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Nicolas HIPPERT/ Unsplash)
ADVERTISEMENT

Russia has offered a more advanced fuel option for the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tamil Nadu, Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh told Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question, Singh said the first lot of TVS-2M fuel assemblies has been received in May-June 2022 from Russian Federation and loaded in Unit-1. They are performing satisfactorily, he said.

The minister said there would be no additional environmental impact with the change in fuel.

He said the use of TVS-2M fuel assemblies in KKNPP reactors will allow 18-month operating cycles as against 12-month operating cycles with UTVS Fuel Assemblies presently in use in Unit-II.

The minister said Russia had offered a more advanced fuel viz. TVS-2M type in place of UTVS type fuel for use in reactors at Unit I and II at Kudankulam.

He said after detailed deliberations by experts, considering the better operational performance with TVS-2M type fuel assemblies, it was decided to use TVS-2M fuel in place of UTVS fuel assemblies in Kudankulam Units-I and II.

ADVERTISEMENT