Rural Wage Growth Sustains It's Rebound In Recent Months

After months of slackening, rural wage growth has shown a rebound, accompanied by falling inflation.

Rural wages are trending upward for agricultural and non-agricultural workers. Rural wages rose by over 7% for agricultural workers this year, easing by 6.7% in February. For non-agricultural workers, wages rose by over 5% for five months straight, according to data collated by BQ Prime. Data beyond February is not yet available.

The data reflects the rural wage rate for men. Rural wage growth for coastal fishermen has been excluded on account of non-availability.

Adjusted for rural retail inflation, real wage growth is in positive territory for non-agricultural workers. For agricultural workers, real wage growth is neutral.

Rural inflation further fell to 5.51% in March, with headline inflation falling to 5.66%. It is estimated to fall further in April and trend within the central bank's target range of 4 (+/- 2)% in the current fiscal after exceeding it for most months last fiscal. CPI inflation is projected at 5.2% for 2023–24, as per RBI estimates.