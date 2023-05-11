Rural Consumption Bounces Back After More Than A Year, Says NielsenIQ

"The upward trends seen in rural markets are particularly encouraging and may be the turning point for the industry," said Satish Pillai, managing director-India, NielsenIQ. Even though easing inflation has given consumers the confidence to buy more, the shift towards larger packs is still awaited. Consumers living paycheck to paycheck are still buying smaller packs to save money.

Within channels, traditional trade has seen a consumption growth revival (1.9%) for the first time since the last year, primarily driven by grocers, the report said, while modern trade retained a double-digit growth of 14.6%.

The average pack size growth has improved for the last three quarters but remains negative in both urban and rural areas, according to the report.

Modern trade, however, has seen a further decline in average pack size growth to 6% as compared with a decline of 4.9% a quarter ago, while traditional trade has seen an upward movement, according to NielsenIQ.

As grammage reduction and the shift towards smaller packs continue, it becomes increasingly critical for manufacturers to focus on innovations and optimise their assortment to cater to changing consumer demands, according to Roosevelt D’Souza, customer success leader (India), NIQ.