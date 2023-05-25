ADVERTISEMENT
Rupee Weakens Against U.S. Dollar
Rupee depreciated 9 paise to open at 82.76 against the greenback on Thursday.
"The U.S. dollar index gained more than 0.30% on Wednesday to hit a fresh two month high amid resiliency in U.S. economic growth while unease over U.S. debt ceiling talks forced investors to move towards safe havens," ICICI Securities said in a note. "Meanwhile, minutes from US Fed last meeting signalled a likely pause in rate hike campaign in June," it said.
