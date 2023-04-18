Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee depreciated against the U.S. dollar.

The local currency depreciated 4 paise to open at 82.01 against the greenback on Tuesday. The rupee closed at 81.97 on Monday.

"Supports for the dollar-rupee spot pair are seen around 81.8400 and 81.7700, while resistances are around 82.1000 and 82.2500," said Reliance Securities in a pre-market note.