Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee weakened against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.

The local currency opened at 82.78, depreciating 18 paise against the greenback on Thursday. It closed at 82.60 on Wednesday.

"Supports for the U.S. dollar-Indian rupee spot pair are at 82.2500 and 82.4000, and resistances are at 82.8000 and 83.000," Reliance Securities said in its pre-market note.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar started flat to marginally weaker this Thursday morning in Asian trade and further trend could be data dependent today, with U.S. housing and jobless claims data, it said.