Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar

The local currency weakens by 11 paise against the greenback on Friday to 82.63 at open.

It pared losses to end at 82.52 on Thursday.

"The US dollar fell by 0.18% on Thursday amid weaker than expected economic data from the US. The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose to 196,000 from the previous week's nine-month low of 183,000, above market expectations of 190,000. Meanwhile, sharp downside was restricted on an uptick in US 10-year Treasury yields," said ICICI Direct, in a daily currency strategy note.