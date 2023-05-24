Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee depreciated against the U.S. dollar.

The local currency depreciated 3 paise to open at 82.83 against the greenback on Wednesday.

It closed at 82.81 on Tuesday.

"The U.S. dollar index gained by 0.29% on Tuesday to rise towards the highest level in two weeks as lack of progress in talks over increasing the U.S. debt limit hurt the investor’s risk appetite," said ICICI Securities in a note.

"Further, hawkish comments from Fed member Kashkari to keep rates higher for longer has strengthened the dollar. Moreover, a surprise gain in new home sales numbers to a 13-month high has overshadowed the weaker manufacturing PMI numbers and pushed the dollar towards 103.52," it said.