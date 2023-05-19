Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee depreciated against the U.S. dollar.

The local currency depreciated 13 paise to open at 82.72 against the greenback on Friday.

It closed at 82.59 on Thursday.

"The U.S. dollar gained more than 0.50% on Thursday as strong economic numbers further pared back bets on easing by Federal Reserve," ICICI Securities said in a note. "In addition to that, optimism about a US debt ceiling deal to avert US default has further strengthened the dollar."

Moreover, hawkish comments from Fed officials to keep rates higher for longer have supported the dollar to rise back toward its two-month high at 103.60, it said.

"Supports for the USD-INR spot pair are at 82.4100 and 82.2200, resistances are 82.8400 and 83.0600", Reliance Securities said in a pre-market note.