ADVERTISEMENT
Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee depreciated 7 paise to open at 82.29 against the greenback on Wednesday.
The rupee weakened against the U.S. dollar.The local currency depreciated 7 paise to open at 82.29 against the greenback on Wednesday. It closed at 82.22 on Tuesday. "Supports for the USD-INR spot pair are at 82.1500 and 82.0900, resistances are 82.3300 and 82.4200," Reliance Securities said in a pre-market note.
The rupee weakened against the U.S. dollar.
The local currency depreciated 7 paise to open at 82.29 against the greenback on Wednesday.
It closed at 82.22 on Tuesday.
"Supports for the USD-INR spot pair are at 82.1500 and 82.0900, resistances are 82.3300 and 82.4200," Reliance Securities said in a pre-market note.
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Business News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT