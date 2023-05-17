BQPrimeBusiness NewsRupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar
ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar

Rupee depreciated 7 paise to open at 82.29 against the greenback on Wednesday.

17 May 2023, 9:28 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Various denominations of Indian rupee, a five hundred, one hundred, twenty rupee Indian banknotes are arranged for photograph. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/ BQ Prime).</p></div>
Various denominations of Indian rupee, a five hundred, one hundred, twenty rupee Indian banknotes are arranged for photograph. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/ BQ Prime).

The rupee weakened against the U.S. dollar.

The local currency depreciated 7 paise to open at 82.29 against the greenback on Wednesday.

It closed at 82.22 on Tuesday.

"Supports for the USD-INR spot pair are at 82.1500 and 82.0900, resistances are 82.3300 and 82.4200," Reliance Securities said in a pre-market note.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Business News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT