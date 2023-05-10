ADVERTISEMENT
Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee weakened 2 paise to open at 82.07 against the greenback on Wednesday.
The Indian rupee depreciates against the U.S. dollar.The local currency weakened 2 paise to open at 82.07 against the greenback on Wednesday. It closed at 82.05 on Tuesday."Supports for the USD-INR spot pair are at 81.8575 and 81.6775, resistances are at 82.1800 and 82.3225," Reliance Securities said in a pre-market note.
