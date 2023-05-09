ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee weakened 5 paise to open at 81.85 against the greenback on Tuesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Indian rupee depreciated against the U.S. dollar.The local currency weakened 5 paise to open at 81.85 against the greenback on Tuesday. It closed at 81.80 on Monday, according to Bloomberg data."Supports for the dollar-rupee spot pair are at 81.7000 and 81.6500, and the resistances are at 81.8500 and 81.8900," Reliance Securities said in a pre-market note.
The Indian rupee depreciated against the U.S. dollar.
The local currency weakened 5 paise to open at 81.85 against the greenback on Tuesday.
It closed at 81.80 on Monday, according to Bloomberg data.
"Supports for the dollar-rupee spot pair are at 81.7000 and 81.6500, and the resistances are at 81.8500 and 81.8900," Reliance Securities said in a pre-market note.
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Business News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT