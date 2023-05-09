Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar

BQPrimeBusiness NewsRupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar
09 May 2023, 9:25 AM IST
Indian rupee notes and coins. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)
The Indian rupee depreciated against the U.S. dollar.

The local currency weakened 5 paise to open at 81.85 against the greenback on Tuesday.

It closed at 81.80 on Monday, according to Bloomberg data.

"Supports for the dollar-rupee spot pair are at 81.7000 and 81.6500, and the resistances are at 81.8500 and 81.8900," Reliance Securities said in a pre-market note.

