Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee depreciated against the U.S. dollar.

The local currency opened 12 paise weak at 81.64 on Monday. It closed at 81.52 on Friday.

"The U.S. dollar index posted modest gains on Friday amid a rise in U.S. treasury yields. Furthermore, the dollar got support as US Michigan January consumer sentiment climbed to a nine-month high and December pending home sales unexpectedly increased by 2.5% against previous reading of -2.6%," said ICICI Securities in a note Monday.

While Stephen Chiu, chief Asia forex and rates strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence said that Indian rupee bulls should be wary of pricing in the nation’s long-term potential into the currency too soon.