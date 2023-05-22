BQPrimeBusiness NewsRupee Weakens Against The Greenback
Rupee Weakens Against The Greenback

22 May 2023, 9:11 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian rupee notes. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
Indian rupee notes. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)

The Indian rupee depreciated against the U.S. dollar.

The local currency depreciated 11 paise to open at 82.78 against the greenback on Monday.

At 10.49 a.m., the rupee was trading at 82.83 against the U.S. dollar.

It closed at 82.67 on Friday.

