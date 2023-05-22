ADVERTISEMENT
Rupee Weakens Against The Greenback
At 10.49 a.m., the rupee was trading at 82.83 against the U.S. dollar.
The Indian rupee depreciated against the U.S. dollar.The local currency depreciated 11 paise to open at 82.78 against the greenback on Monday.At 10.49 a.m., the rupee was trading at 82.83 against the U.S. dollar.It closed at 82.67 on Friday.
The Indian rupee depreciated against the U.S. dollar.
The local currency depreciated 11 paise to open at 82.78 against the greenback on Monday.
At 10.49 a.m., the rupee was trading at 82.83 against the U.S. dollar.
It closed at 82.67 on Friday.
Opinion
Withdrawal Of Rs 2,000 Notes Likely To Aid Banking Liquidity, Analysts Say
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Business News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT