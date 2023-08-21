Rupee Strengthens Against U.S. Dollar

Indian rupee opened firm against the U.S dollar on Monday as the dollar and the benchmark bond yields take a breather.

The local currency strengthened five paise to open at Rs 83.06 against the U.S dollar. It had closed at Rs 83.11 against the U.S. dollar on Friday, according to Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expected the rupee could open around in the range of 82.9800 to 83.0000 against the U.S. dollar compared with 83.1475 in the previous session.

The range for the session remains between 82.8500 to 83.2500, according to the brokerage.