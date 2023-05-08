Rupee Strengthens Against U.S. Dollar

The rupee appreciated against the U.S. dollar.

The local currency appreciated 4 paise to open at 81.76 against the greenback on Monday.

It closed at 81.80 on Thursday.

"Supports for the dollar-rupee spot pair are at 81.6000 and 81.4800, resistances are at 81.8100 and 81.9200," Reliance Securities said in a pre-market note.