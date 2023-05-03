Rupee Strengthens Against U.S. Dollar

BQPrimeBusiness NewsRupee Strengthens Against U.S. Dollar
Rupee appreciated 12 paise to open at 81.77 against the greenback on Wednesday.

03 May 2023, 9:18 AM IST
Various denominations of Indian rupee banknotes. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)
The Indian rupee appreciated against the U.S. dollar.

The local currency appreciated 12 paise to open at 81.77 against the greenback on Wednesday.

It closed at 81.89 on Tuesday.

"Supports for the dollar-rupee spot pair are at 81.6200 and 81.5800, resistances are at 81.8500 and 81.9700," Reliance Securities said in a pre-market note.

