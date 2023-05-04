Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

The rupee appreciated against the U.S. dollar.

The local currency appreciated 15 paise to open at 81.68 against the greenback on Thursday.

It closed at 81.83 on Wednesday, as per Bloomberg data.

"Supports for the dollar-rupee spot pair are at 81.5000 and 81.4500, resistances are at 81.9000 and 82.0000," Reliance Securities said in a pre-market note.