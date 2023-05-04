Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

BQPrimeBusiness NewsRupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee appreciated 15 paise to open at 81.68 against the greenback on Thursday.

04 May 2023, 9:16 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Various denominations of Indian rupee, a five hundred, one hundred, twenty rupee Indian banknotes are arranged for photograph. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/ BQ Prime).</p></div>
The rupee appreciated against the U.S. dollar.

The local currency appreciated 15 paise to open at 81.68 against the greenback on Thursday.

It closed at 81.83 on Wednesday, as per Bloomberg data.

"Supports for the dollar-rupee spot pair are at 81.5000 and 81.4500, resistances are at 81.9000 and 82.0000," Reliance Securities said in a pre-market note.

