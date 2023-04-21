Rupee Gives Up All Morning Gains Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee gave up all its morning gains to depreciate against the U.S. dollar.

The local currency appreciated 4 paise to open at 82.12 against the greenback as weak economic data prompted a pullback in U.S. yields and the greenback. It closed at 82.16 on Thursday, as per Bloomberg data.

At 10:10 a.m., the rupee traded at 82.17 against the U.S. dollar.

"Supports for the dollar-rupee spot pair are at 81.9500 and 81.800, while the resistances are at 82.2500 and 82.5000," said Reliance Securities in a pre-market note.