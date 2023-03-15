Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as risk appetite improved helped by an overnight jump in U.S. equities and recovery of Asian shares.

The local currency opened at 82.32, appreciating 17 paise against the greenback. It closed at 82.49 on Tuesday.

At 9:50 a.m., the rupee was trading at 82.36 against the U.S. dollar.