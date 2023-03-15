ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee strengthened 18 paise to open at 82.32 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as risk appetite improved helped by an overnight jump in U.S. equities and recovery of Asian shares.The local currency opened at 82.32, appreciating 17 paise against the greenback. It closed at 82.49 on Tuesday.At 9:50 a.m., the rupee was trading at 82.36 against the U.S. dollar.
The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as risk appetite improved helped by an overnight jump in U.S. equities and recovery of Asian shares.
The local currency opened at 82.32, appreciating 17 paise against the greenback. It closed at 82.49 on Tuesday.
At 9:50 a.m., the rupee was trading at 82.36 against the U.S. dollar.
"Supports for the U.S. dollar-Indian rupee spot pair are at 82.1500 and 82.0500, and resistances are at 82.5800 and 82.6700," Reliance Securities said in a pre-market note.
"The local unit could also track gains in the non-deliverable forward markets and weak start to the dollar index this Wednesday morning," it said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Business News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT
WRITTEN BY
Mallica Mishra is a Desk Writer at BQ Prime. She studie...more
ADVERTISEMENT