Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

Rupee strengthened 9 paise to 82.71 at open against the greenback on Thursday.
Indian rupee notes. (Source: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)
Indian rupee notes. (Source: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)
The Indian rupee appreciated against the U.S. dollar.

On Thursday, the rupee rose 9 paise to 82.71 against the US dollar at the open.

The rupee closed at 82.80 on Wednesday.

