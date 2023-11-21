Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

The rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after the dollar index fell over two-month low on hope the U.S. Federal Reserve may not raise interest rate going ahead.

The local currency opened 2 paise stronger to Rs 83.33 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg data. It had closed at record low of Rs 83.35 against the U.S. dollar on Monday.

The dollar index also lost steam as traders bet on when the U.S. central bank will start cutting rates. Around 30% Fed fund future traders expect the first rate cut in the world's largest economy as early as March in 2024, according to CME FedWatch tool.

The dollar index was down 0.19% down at 103.25, as of 09:19 a.m.

However, a rise in crude oil prices ahead of the meeting of the OPEC, exerted pressure on the local unit, forex traders told BQ Prime.

The global oil benchmark, Brent crude oil future for January delivery rose as much as 2.21% to $82.32 per barrel on Monday. As of 9:27 a.m, it was trading at $82.00 a barrel.

"The dollar index and U.S. 10-year yields have sharply declined to 103.80 and 4.40%, respectively. This is due to consistently weak U.S. economic indicators (CPI, PPI, Unemployment claims) and a significant 20% drop in oil prices this quarter," said Amit Pabari, managing director, CR Forex. "The trend may lead to a further inflation slowdown, reinforcing a 100% probability of the Federal Reserve pausing rates in December and January."