Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee appreciated against the U.S. dollar.

The local currency appreciated 4 paise to open at 82.35 against the greenback on Thursday.

It closed at 82.39 on Wednesday.

"Supports for the USD-INR spot pair are at 82.2500 and 82.1000, resistances are 82.5300 and 82.6200", Reliance Securities said in a pre-market note.