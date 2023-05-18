Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

BQPrimeBusiness NewsRupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee appreciated 4 paise to open at 82.35 against the greenback on Thursday.

18 May 2023, 9:20 AM IST

BQPrime

18 May 2023, 9:20 AM IST
BQPrime
Various denominations of Indian rupee, a five hundred, one hundred, twenty rupee Indian banknotes are arranged for photograph. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/ BQ Prime).
Various denominations of Indian rupee, a five hundred, one hundred, twenty rupee Indian banknotes are arranged for photograph. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/ BQ Prime).

The Indian rupee appreciated against the U.S. dollar.

The local currency appreciated 4 paise to open at 82.35 against the greenback on Thursday.

It closed at 82.39 on Wednesday.

"Supports for the USD-INR spot pair are at 82.2500 and 82.1000, resistances are 82.5300 and 82.6200", Reliance Securities said in a pre-market note.

