Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar.

The local currency appreciated 8 paise to open at 82.23 against the greenback on Tuesday.

It closed at 82.30 on Monday.

"Supports for the USD-INR spot pair are at 82.1925 and 82.1100, and resistances are at 82.3850 and 82.4920," Reliance Securities said in a pre-market note.