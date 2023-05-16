Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

BQPrimeBusiness NewsRupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee appreciated 8 paise to open at 82.23 against the greenback on Tuesday.

16 May 2023, 9:24 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian rupee notes. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
Indian rupee notes. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)
The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar.

The local currency appreciated 8 paise to open at 82.23 against the greenback on Tuesday.

It closed at 82.30 on Monday.

"Supports for the USD-INR spot pair are at 82.1925 and 82.1100, and resistances are at 82.3850 and 82.4920," Reliance Securities said in a pre-market note.

