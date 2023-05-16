ADVERTISEMENT
Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee appreciated 8 paise to open at 82.23 against the greenback on Tuesday.
The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar.The local currency appreciated 8 paise to open at 82.23 against the greenback on Tuesday. It closed at 82.30 on Monday. "Supports for the USD-INR spot pair are at 82.1925 and 82.1100, and resistances are at 82.3850 and 82.4920," Reliance Securities said in a pre-market note.
